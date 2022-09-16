Assam: State Anthem Mandatory During Special Occasions in Schools

The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has made the state anthem mandatory in all schools of the state from now on.

An order passed by the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on Friday read, “With reference to the subject cited above and letter under reference, this is to inform you that, the State Anthem “O Mur Apunar Dekh” needs to be performed whenever there is an occasion, meeting etc. in the school, other than in morning assembly.”

The notification also stated that the order has been approved by the education minister of Assam.

“Therefore, you are requested immediately to issue appropriate instructions to the heads of all institution in this regard. This has the approval of Hon'ble Minister of Education, Assam,” the order further read.

Earlier the anthem was sung only during the morning prayers in schools.