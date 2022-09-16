JP Nadda Attends BJP Core Committee Meet on 2nd Day of Nagaland Visit

The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda who is on a two-day visit to Nagaland, attended a core committee meeting of the party in Dimapur on Friday.

In the meeting, discussions were held on strategies to be carried out to ensure the state BJP’s victory in the upcoming elections.

JP Nadda was welcomed by Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along to start the second day of his two-day tour.

The BJP national president visited the Cathedral Church of Kohima on Friday morning. He was accompanied by state BJP officials.