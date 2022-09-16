JP Nadda Attends BJP Core Committee Meet on 2nd Day of Nagaland Visit

The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda who is on a two-day visit to Nagaland, attended a core committee meeting of the party in Dimapur on Friday.
In the meeting, discussions were held on strategies to be carried out to ensure the state BJP’s victory in the upcoming elections.
JP Nadda was welcomed by Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along to start the second day of his two-day tour.
The BJP national president visited the Cathedral Church of Kohima on Friday morning. He was accompanied by state BJP officials.
Nadda then attended and lead an auto rickshaw rally in Chumukedima. Party legislators, officials and thousands of supporters attended the rally.
Later today, he addressed the Intellectuals and Professionals meet of the Nagaland BJP at Chumukedima. With this, Nadda concluded his two-day tour to the state.
The BJP’s Nagaland unit on Thursday apologised to the Kohima Ao Baptist Church after a draft itinerary that had mentioned party chief JP Nadda’s proposed visit there was leaked to the media.
Media reports had earlier said that Nadda would visit the Baptist church during his visit to Nagaland. The reports were based on a leaked first draft of the BJP’s itinerary.
Notably, the BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) have formulated a pre-poll seat-sharing agreement ahead of the elections to the 60-member House next year.