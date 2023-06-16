Assam State Blood Transfusion Council Observes World Blood Donor Day

Along with the rest of the world, Assam State Blood Transfusion Council (ASBTC) observed World Blood Donor Day on June 14, 2023 at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati. The theme of this year is “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.” The theme highlights the importance of giving blood or plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products that can always be available all over the world so that all patients can receive timely treatment.
Highlighting the objective of the event, Director, Assam State Blood Transfusion Council Pomi Baruah, ACS, said, “Voluntary blood donation is on the increasing trend. During the financial year 2022 -23, a total of 2,26,408 units of blood were collected in government blood centres which is higher than the year 2021-22 when 163511 units of blood were collected.” On voluntary blood donation camps, she said that a total of 1054 camps were conducted during the year 2022-23. She also stated that new blood centres have been established and several blood centres have been upgraded to blood component separation units. “This year Govt is in the process of establishing 13 new blood centres across the state which includes new medical colleges, district hospitals and sub-divisional civil hospitals and also 7 nos of blood centres would be upgraded to blood component separation units,” she said. She also said that ASBTC with support from the government is procuring 5 nos of Mobile Blood Donation Vans this year to promote voluntary blood donation in the rural areas of Assam.
Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Minister for Health & FW, Assam Shri Keshab Mahanta, while thanking the donors, said, “It is really nice to see that voluntary blood donation has increased by more than 40 per cent and the number of blood centres has also increased. In the coming months we will make a plan to increase voluntary blood donations in the state by using social influencers,” adding, “ For the benefit of the people of the rural areas, we will try to ensure that there are blood centres even in sub-divisional hospitals.” He also lauded popular actor Ravi Sarma and Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi for donating blood many times.
Popular actor Ravi Sarma, who was also a special guest on the occasion, said, “ A person who donates blood save lives of 4persons and people who donate blood are the real heroes. He further said that he himself donated blood several times and this should inspire more people to donate blood voluntarily.
Principal Secretary to Govt of Assam, Health & FW Department, Shri Avinash Joshi, IAS, said, “Voluntary blood donation has increased more than 40 per cent in 2022-23. Out of the total donations, 70 per cent of the donors belong to the armed forces. In fact civilians should also take cue from the armed forces and come forward to donate blood.”
Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, in his speech, said, “ I first donated blood at the age of 20 years and during that time there was no provision for blood storage. But today 1 unit of blood can save 4 lives. Further there is also awareness for plasma donation.” He further said that he himself donated blood 53 times.
DIG Medical, CAPF Composite Hospital , BSF, Dr Rajeev Kotnala also spoke on the occasion.
A total of 40 donors including armed forces personnel were felicitated during the event.
A blood donation camp was also organized at the venue where Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi and popular actor Ravi Sarma donated blood.
