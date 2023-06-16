Assam State Blood Transfusion Council Observes World Blood Donor Day

Highlighting the objective of the event, Director, Assam State Blood Transfusion Council Pomi Baruah, ACS, said, “Voluntary blood donation is on the increasing trend. During the financial year 2022 -23, a total of 2,26,408 units of blood were collected in government blood centres which is higher than the year 2021-22 when 163511 units of blood were collected.” On voluntary blood donation camps, she said that a total of 1054 camps were conducted during the year 2022-23. She also stated that new blood centres have been established and several blood centres have been upgraded to blood component separation units. “This year Govt is in the process of establishing 13 new blood centres across the state which includes new medical colleges, district hospitals and sub-divisional civil hospitals and also 7 nos of blood centres would be upgraded to blood component separation units,” she said. She also said that ASBTC with support from the government is procuring 5 nos of Mobile Blood Donation Vans this year to promote voluntary blood donation in the rural areas of Assam.