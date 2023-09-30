Assam State Election Commission Releases Final Voter List For Panchayat Polls

According to the Assam State Election Commission, there are 420 Zila Parishad Constituencies, 185 Anchalik Panchayats, 2195 Gram Panchayats, 21936 wards and 23640 polling stations in 40 election districts of the state.

The Assam State Election Commission also said that this year, the State Election Commission took the initiative to prepare the Panchayat Rolls digitally in the state, using an Online Electoral Roll Management System (OERMS) developed by the NIC (National Informatics Centre) and the OERMS, which is a web-based application software, was customized to meet the nuances of Panchayat Electoral Roll.