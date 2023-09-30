Assam State Election Commission Releases Final Voter List For Panchayat Polls

The Assam State Election Commission has published the final photo electoral rolls for the upcoming Panchayat Elections in the state. There are 1,78,00,127 voters including over 89.86 lakh male voters and 88.12 lakh female voters of 40 election districts of the state,
"The Panchayat Electoral Rolls are prepared by District/Sub Divisional authorities by taking the relevant portion of the concerned Legislative Assembly electoral rolls, as prescribed in the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995. The date of eligibility was fixed as 01.01.2023 by the Assam State Election Commission," Assam State Election Commission said.
It said that a final photo Electoral Rolls for the ensuing Panchayat Elections has been published for 40 election districts by Deputy Commissioners/Sub Divisional officers of the state, excluding Sixth Schedule Areas and Municipal Areas.
According to the Assam State Election Commission, there are 420 Zila Parishad Constituencies, 185 Anchalik Panchayats, 2195 Gram Panchayats, 21936 wards and 23640 polling stations in 40 election districts of the state.
The Assam State Election Commission also said that this year, the State Election Commission took the initiative to prepare the Panchayat Rolls digitally in the state, using an Online Electoral Roll Management System (OERMS) developed by the NIC (National Informatics Centre) and the OERMS, which is a web-based application software, was customized to meet the nuances of Panchayat Electoral Roll.
The digital electoral roll enhances transparency, accessibility and purity and this has been done for the first time for Panchayat Elections in Assam