3rd Bimal Ch Goswami Memorial IMF Sport Climbing Starts Today

The Assam Sport Climbing Association (ASCA), Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IE) organised the 3rd IMF North East Zonal Sport Climbing Competition like the preceeding year in Guwahati, Assam in the memory of Bimal Ch. Goswami, who was one of the pioneer to promote Sport Climbing in the North Eastern Region of India and a veteran mountaineer of Assam.
The competition started today, 23rd July and will continue till tomorrow, 24th July at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) campus, Guwahati.
The competition saw a huge spur of enthusiastic competitors of both boys and girls, the categories of the competition were: Lead, Speed and Boldering amongst the male and female competitors in both categories.
The event was inaugurated by hounarable Justice of Gauhati High Court, Achintya Malla Bujarbaruah.
The other guests present were Padmashree Smti Anita Devi, Chairperson of NE Zone IMF; Manoj Das, DGM, NEDFI; Bina Devi, Wife of Late Bimal Ch. Goswami: Satyen Sarmah, Chairperson, Organising Committee; Nayanmoni Hazarika, Administrative Of ficer, IIE.
The perticipating States in the competition were Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim along with the organising state Assam.
The competition witnessed participation of more than 100 participants among which were 26 female participants.