3rd Bimal Ch Goswami Memorial IMF Sport Climbing Starts Today

The Assam Sport Climbing Association (ASCA), Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IE) organised the 3rd IMF North East Zonal Sport Climbing Competition like the preceeding year in Guwahati, Assam in the memory of Bimal Ch. Goswami, who was one of the pioneer to promote Sport Climbing in the North Eastern Region of India and a veteran mountaineer of Assam.

The competition started today, 23rd July and will continue till tomorrow, 24th July at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) campus, Guwahati.

The competition saw a huge spur of enthusiastic competitors of both boys and girls, the categories of the competition were: Lead, Speed and Boldering amongst the male and female competitors in both categories.