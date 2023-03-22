Passenger bus burnt to ashes in Assam’s Nalbari

A major tragedy was averted after a passenger bus reportedly caught fire in Assam’s Nalbari on Wednesday.

The bus was heading towards Barpeta from Guwahati. According to sources, the fire erupted this afternoon when the bus halted to drop off passengers.

In a few minutes, the fire spread over the bus and the vehicle was completely gutted.

Meanwhile, firefighting personnel reached the spot after being informed about the incident and after continuous efforts, they managed to douse the blazing inferno.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained as of now. All passengers, driver, and the conductor of the bus are reportedly safe.

In a similar incident last year, at least ten persons were killed and 32 injured after a bus carrying passengers caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik. The bus caught fire at Aurangabad road in Nashik after hitting a container at around 5 am, they added.

The inured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Videos showed a huge ball of fire engulfing the bus as the fire officials tried to douse the flames.