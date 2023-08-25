Assam: Step-Mother Killed in Brutal Attack by Teenage Sons in Behali

In a sensational incident at Behali in Assam's Sonitpur, two teenage boys allegedly killed their step-mother and step-brother on Friday.
The incident took place at Dekargaon in Behali, where the step-mother named Mahima and her son Munu Tamang were killed.
Moreover, the father, Niranjan Das, sustained serious injuries.
The tragic event involved two teenage boys who have been apprehended by the Behali police.
The reason behind the murder is still not known.
The father is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries. The community is left stunned by the sensational murder, and authorities are investigating the motive behind this tragic incident.