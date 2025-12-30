Assam STF Busts Bangladesh Linked Jihadi Module, 11 Arrested in Multi-State Raids

Indian security and intelligence agencies have uncovered and dismantled an Assam-based extremist network linked to a Bangladesh-based jihadi outfit, following coordinated raids by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police across multiple districts in Assam and Tripura.

According to official sources, the crackdown followed sustained intelligence monitoring of radical activities in the North East, with Assam emerging as a key operational zone. Investigations revealed the presence of the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a Bangladesh-based offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The IMK was founded in 2018 by Jewel Mahmud, alias Imam Mahmud Habibullah, alias Sohail, a former JMB member who claims to be the “Amir” of the outfit and propagates the extremist ideology of “Ghazwatul Hind”.

Security agencies said that following the political changes in Bangladesh in August 2024, senior leaders of JMB, Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) allegedly directed IMK leadership to reactivate and expand its India-based modules. As part of this plan, Bangladeshi nationals Umar and Khalid were tasked with coordinating activities in Assam.

The Assam module was headed by Nasim Uddin alias Tamim, a resident of Barpeta Road, police said.

Encrypted Platforms, Radical Content and Recruitment

Investigators found that IMK operatives used encrypted social media platforms to coordinate activities. A group titled “Purba Akash” functioned as a key communication, recruitment and radicalisation hub, linking individuals from Assam, West Bengal and Tripura.

Through these platforms, recruits were exposed to extremist propaganda, including radical literature authored by IMK leaders, advocating violent jihad and armed struggle. The content was circulated digitally under the Ghazwatul Hind banner.

Security officials said the outfit followed a structured recruitment process, wherein prospective members were radicalised online before being required to take a ‘bayat’ (oath of allegiance) to the IMK chief in Bangladesh. The oath, recorded on video, was routed through designated Indian handlers before final approval by the Amir.

This process allegedly led to the radicalisation of several youths, particularly from Barpeta and Chirang districts of Assam, and parts of West Bengal.

Meetings, Cross-Border Links and Training

Intelligence inputs also pointed to clandestine meetings at local mosques since December 2024. At one such meeting held in Barpeta on December 28, IMK ideologues allegedly made statements advocating armed struggle in India.

Authorities further revealed that some Assam-based operatives travelled to Bangladesh in 2025 on valid Indian passports and visas to meet IMK leadership and explore training opportunities. At least two operatives reportedly crossed into Meghalaya to establish contact with Bangladeshi handlers.

Investigators said extremist material related to weapons and explosives circulated in Assam bore similarities to material previously recovered from IMK-linked cases in Bangladesh, indicating active cross-border coordination.

Hawala, UPI Transfers and Terror Funding

The outfit’s operations were financed through a combination of hawala channels, cash pooling and small bank transactions, officials said. Funds were allegedly collected locally and routed to Bangladesh to support training and logistics.

Several individuals are under scrutiny for facilitating these transfers using bank accounts and UPI platforms, with investigators estimating that lakhs of rupees were sent across the border over time.

Multi-District Raids and Arrests

Acting on intelligence inputs, teams of the Assam STF and Assam Police carried out simultaneous raids on the intervening night of November 29–30, 2025, across Barpeta, Chirang, Baksa, and Darrang districts of Assam and parts of Tripura.

Following the operation, 11 accused were arrested, including the alleged Assam module chief Nasim Uddin alias Tamim, along with operatives from Assam and Tripura.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace additional links, financial trails and cross-border networks.

Serious Threat to National Security

Officials said the cumulative impact of IMK’s activities posed a grave threat to India’s sovereignty, unity and public order, particularly in the eastern border regions.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance and counter-terror operations across the North East to prevent further radicalisation and infiltration, stressing that national security remains non-negotiable.

