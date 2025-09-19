'Operation Ghost SIM': Assam STF Arrests 13; Telecom Blocks 953 SIMs

The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) has successfully conducted “Operation Ghost SIM,” a major crackdown targeting illegal SIM cards that have been used for cyber crimes and anti-national activities over the past several months.

The operation, which has been ongoing for months, aimed to dismantle networks supplying ghost SIMs to terrorist and jihadist organizations. At least 13 individuals were arrested by the STF during the operation who were involved in anti-national and jihadist activities. A total of 1300 SIM cards were also seized from their possession.

In addition, a large number of adhaar cards, voter ID cards, and other documents, were recovered, many of which were registered in the names of fictitious persons. These ghost SIMs were reportedly being used to carry out various cyber crimes, including communications for unlawful activities.

Following the STF’s seizure, the Telecom Department, acting on Assam Police’s request, deactivated 953 of these SIM cards, effectively cutting off the illegal communications channel and preventing further misuse.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

