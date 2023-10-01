Assam

Assam STF, Kamrup Police Seize Suspected Heroin During Joint Op in Amingaon

Assam STF and Kamrup police intercepted a vehicle, bearing the registration number MN06 L 6393, carrying the illicit drugs from Manipur.
Pratidin Bureau

Continuing their War Against Drugs drive, a huge quantity of suspected Heroin was seized during a joint operation in Amingaon under Assam’s Kamrup district on Saturday night.

According to sources, a joint operation was carried out by Special Task Force (STF) and Kamrup Police under the supervision of IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Kamrup Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Kalyan Pathak which resulted in the recovery of 20 soap boxes containing heroin.

Acting on specific inputs, Assam STF and Kamrup police intercepted an Ertiga vehicle, bearing the registration number MN06 L 6393, carrying the illicit drugs from Manipur.

The soap boxes were hidden inside a spare tyre of the car in which they tried to smuggle the seized drugs.

Meanwhile, five drug peddlers were apprehended in connection with the seizure. The peddlers have been identified as Abdul Rajak Shah, MD Yunus Khan, Lila Kanta Saikia, Bibi Sara and Mrs Jarina.

The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at Rs. 2 Crores.

STF Assam

