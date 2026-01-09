Assam STF Sends 11 Jihadists to Jail After Multi-Agency Interrogation

Eleven individuals linked to Islamist extremist activities in Assam were released from police custody on Thursday and sent to jail, following their production in court by the State Task Force (STF).

During their custody, the arrested youths underwent interrogation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Telangana and West Bengal police. Earlier, they had also been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as the Anti-Terrorist Squads of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Investigators claim the accused admitted that a Bangladesh-based extremist outfit had been working to spread unrest in Assam and other parts of the region.

They also reportedly revealed that several cadres of the Bangladesh-based IMK organisation are active in different parts of the country.The suspects maintained regular communication with organizations across the border and were actively engaged in recruitment and other extremist activities.

