Assam STF Shines Nationally — Felicitated for Operation Praghat

In a major recognition of exemplary police work, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak – 2025’ in the Special Operations category for its outstanding achievement in neutralising a Jehadi group during Operation Praghat.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in an official communication issued on Thursday, announced the award after approval from the Hon’ble Union Home Minister. The commendation acknowledges the STF team’s exceptional operational efficiency, coordination, and professionalism in handling a high-risk counter-terrorism mission that significantly bolstered the state’s internal security apparatus.

The decorated STF team includes:

Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Inspector General of Police (STF), Assam – (Honoured for the second time) Pranab Kumar Pegu, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Anurag Sarmah, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Kh. Satyendra Singh Hazari, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF) Inspector Saroj Doley Inspector Sankar Jyoti Nath Inspector Kapil Pathak Inspector Vikram Basumatary

According to the Ministry’s notification (No. 11024/02/2025-PMA, dated October 31, 2025), the award recognises officers from across the country for their outstanding service in the fields of Special Operations, Investigation, and Forensic Science.

Operation Praghat, launched by STF Assam, was a decisive action against a clandestine Jehadi network operating within the state. The operation’s success not only dismantled the outfit’s infrastructure but also prevented potential extremist activities in sensitive areas. The STF team’s intelligence-led approach and swift execution earned widespread appreciation from both state and central security agencies.

Senior officials from Assam Police expressed pride in the recognition, describing it as a “moment of great honour for the entire police fraternity of the state.” They added that such acknowledgment from the Union Home Ministry underscores Assam’s growing capability in advanced counter-terrorism and intelligence operations.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak is awarded annually by the Ministry of Home Affairs to police officers and units across India for exceptional professionalism, courage, and excellence in the line of duty.

