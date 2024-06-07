Assam Still Reeling Under Flood as Death Toll Rises to 25

The flood crisis in Assam has worsened, with the death toll reaching 25 by Friday, June 7, 2024, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Over 423,000 individuals in 10 districts have been affected by the flood, with 459 villages still underwater.
The affected districts include Cachar, Nagaon, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, and Karbi Anglong West. Cyclone Remal has caused heavy rainfall in Assam, resulting in widespread flooding.
Continuous rain has caused the water levels of the Brahmaputra, Kopili, and Kushiyara rivers to rise above the danger mark. The flood has affected 213,482 people in Nagaon district, 119,090 in Cachar district, 60,451 in Hojai district, and 19,524 in Karimganj district.
More than 1.08 lakh people are currently residing in 240 relief camps set up by the administration. The flood has also affected 45,968 animals. Rescue operations are underway, conducted by NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and local administration. Additionally, 42 medical teams have been deployed to assist the affected population.
The flood has caused significant infrastructure damage, including 24 roads, Anganwadi centers, irrigation canals, electric poles, and one embankment breach.
In the Nagaon district alone, 213,482 people are affected, while Cachar district reports 119,090 affected individuals. Hojai district has 60,451 affected people, and Karimganj district reports 19,524 affected residents.