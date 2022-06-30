Assam: Stolen High Tension Aluminium Wire Worth Over 2 Cr Seized, 7 Held

Assam police on Thursday seized over 10 quintals of aluminium high tension wire worth Rs 2 to 3 crore in Dibrugarh district.

Seven persons were arrested in connection to it. They were identified as Ajay Teli, Ajay Majhi, Jitul Hazarika, Ritu Tasa, Ashramat Ali, Jitu Hazarika and Dharam Rabidas

According to reports, the wires were recovered underneath a pond in the Majgaon area today morning.

Based on specific inputs, Lahowal police launched a search operation in the pond and recovered around 10 to 12 quintals of aluminium high tension wire, police said.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody.