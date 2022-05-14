Assam: Storm Cause Severe Damage in Cachar

A heavy storm that lashed Jalalpore under Katigorah constituency in Cachar district of Assam on Friday evening caused severe damage to houses and small establishments in the area.

Trees were uprooted and roofs of many houses were blown off as a result of the heavy storm. 15 tarpaulins were provided to nearby residents. Electricity has also been cut off in the entire area after electric poles were damaged due to the strong winds.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Balicherra has also been damaged after being hit by the gusty winds. According to reports, two BSF jawans have been injured.

However no casualty has been reported so far.

