Indian men's badminton team reaches Thomas Cup final

A mind-boggling display of nerves by the Indian male shuttlers saw them reaching the final of the Thomas Cup for the first time in the 73-year history of the tournament on Friday.

The team led by world championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Denmark by 3-2 in a tightly fought contest to reach the final.

While Kidambi Srikanth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept India in the hunt, it was once again left to Prannoy to take the team home when the tie was locked 2-2.

India will face Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup on Sunday.

