Assam: Storm Claims Man’s Life in Namrup

In yet another incident, a man was killed in a storm while riding his motorcycle at Namrup Nigam Tinali in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

According to sources, the biker lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree before falling onto the road during the heavy storm. The victim, identified as Subedi Satya, was declared dead at the scene by emergency services.

Satya was a resident of Namrup Rukong Tea Estate. The authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution while traveling during such inclement weather conditions to avoid such tragedies.

In the last 48 hours, Assam had witnessed heavy rain accompanied by devastating hailstorms in several parts of the state, especially in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Hojai districts.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, a total of 41,410 people in 144 villages under seven districts were affected due to a destructive storm last night.

Of the 41,410, 37,182 people from Assam’s Tinsukia were affected in 54 villages with two death cases have also been reported.

Although, no reports of crop damage have been reported, however, as many as 675 houses (both kutcha and pucca) were partially damaged, while, 208 residents (both kutcha and pucca) were completely damaged due to the devastating natural disaster last night.