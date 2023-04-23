Storm Affects Over 41K Population in 7 Districts of Assam, Tinsukia Tops List

In the last 24 hours, Assam had witnessed heavy rain accompanied by devastating hailstorms in several parts of the state, specially in Tinsukia and Hojai districts.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, a total of 41,410 people in 144 villages under seven districts were affected due to a destructive storm last night.

The seven districts are Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Hojai, Goalpara, Cachar, Dhubri, and Bongaigaon.

Of the 41,410, 37,182 people from Assam’s Tinsukia were affected in 54 villages with two death cases have also been reported from the district.

Although, no reports of crops damage have been reported in the last 24 hours, however, as many as 675 houses (both kutcha and pucca) were partially damaged, while, 208 residents (both kutcha and pucca) were completely damaged due to the devastating natural disaster last night.

Following this, the Tinsukia district administration has announced closure of all schools and colleges (both government and private) in the district on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul has further announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The victims of this calamity have been identified as Vijay Manki of Raidang Tea Estate and Dev Kumar Thakur of Bardoobi T-Estate in Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall activity at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; a few places over Assam and Meghalaya and light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday.

From Day 3 to Day 5, i.e. Tuesday-Thursday, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

ASDMA Report

No. of villages affected- 144

Total Population affected- 41,410

District Affected- 7

Revenue circle- 15

Houses damaged partially- 675

Houses damaged fully- 208

Any other institutions- 5

Human life lost- 2

Crop damage- 0