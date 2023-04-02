Assam: Storm, Heavy Rainfall Causes Extensive Damage to Jonai

The recent spell of heavy rainfall and the storm has caused extensive damage in Jonai, a town located in the Dhemaji district of Assam. Jonai has been facing frequent losses due to the harsh weather conditions, and this time the damage seems to be worse than ever.

One of the prominent trees on the Bagari stretch of National Highway 515, situated in Jonai, was uprooted due to the storm, causing the road to be blocked.

The road is a crucial transportation link for the locals and the damage may result in the highway being closed for some time. The authorities have been informed about the situation and are working to clear the road as soon as possible.

The heavy rainfall and storm also disrupted the electricity supply in Dharmuha, a locality in Jonai. The impact of the storm caused power lines to collapse, leaving many households and businesses without electricity. The local electricity department has been informed about the issue, and they are working to restore the supply as soon as possible.

Apart from the roadblock and power outage, the storm has caused significant damage to the infrastructure and property in the area. Houses and buildings have suffered damages due to falling trees and strong winds. The farmers have also suffered a significant loss due to the damage to their crops.

The locals have expressed their concerns about the frequent damages caused by the harsh weather conditions in the area. They feel that the authorities should take necessary measures to prevent such losses and provide them with better infrastructure to withstand the storms.

In conclusion, the recent storm and heavy rainfall in Jonai have caused extensive damage to the town's infrastructure and property. The locals have been facing frequent losses due to the harsh weather conditions, and it's high time the authorities take necessary measures to prevent such losses in the future. The roadblock and power outage have caused inconvenience to the locals, and they are hoping for a quick restoration of the services.