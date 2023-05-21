Assam: Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Majuli

A devastating storm that struck in Assam’s Majuli caused severe damage to properties of the residents.
A powerful storm struck No. 2 Karhal Gaon in Assam’s Majuli, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Numerous families in the area have suffered extensive damage to their properties as a result of the storm.
The tempest, which hit around 12:30 am on Saturday, has had a significant impact on the local community.
Prahlad Bora's house has been completely demolished, while unfortunate casualties among animals have also been reported. Several families managed to find shelter beneath their beds, saving their lives amidst the chaos.
Furthermore, students have incurred losses, with their books and educational materials being destroyed.
Additionally, the storm has resulted in a power outage, which continues into the night, adding to the hardships faced by the affected residents.
