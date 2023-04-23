Assam: Storm Leaves Boat Ambulance Stranded in Brahmaputra River in Majuli

As Assam is witnessing storms for the past few days that caused destruction and disrupted normal lives across the state, a 108 boat ambulance with a patient in it got stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Majuli on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, the 108 boat ambulance was hit by strong winds due to which they had to pause the ride to the other side.

The ambulance was en route to Jorhat’s Nimati Ghat from Aphalamukh Ghat when the strong winds hit the ambulance and they, along with the patient, had to get stranded on a sandbar in the middle of the Brahmaputra River.

It is not yet known if the ambulance was able to reach Jorhat or the present condition of the patient.

It has come to the fore that since 2.30 pm, no ferry was able to leave from Aphalamukh Ghat due to strong winds that hit this afternoon.

Several ferry services from Majuli to Jorhat were suspended as a result.