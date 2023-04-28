Assam: Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Teok

In a devastating storm that hit Teok in Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday night, several houses were damaged and electric poles were knocked down causing a power outage in the area.
The storm also took down a 100-year-old banyan tree in Majkuri Village, causing immense loss to the community.
The storm caused great destruction to valuable trees in the yard of Yadav Baruah, who is a resident of the village.
Assam had witnessed heavy rain accompanied by devastating hailstorms in several parts of the state, especially in Tinsukia and Hojai districts since the past few days.
According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, a total of 41,410 people in 144 villages under seven districts were affected due to a destructive storm during the night of April 22.
Although, no reports of crops damage have been reported in the last 24 hours, however, as many as 675 houses (both kutcha and pucca) were partially damaged, while, 208 residents (both kutcha and pucca) were completely damaged due to the devastating natural disaster.