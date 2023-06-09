Devastating Storm Hits Assam’s Dhemaji, 1 Killed

Assam

One person was killed in a devastating storm that hit Dhemaji district of Assam on Friday evening. Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds hit Dhemaji leaving behind a trail of destruction.

According to reports, a tree was uprooted and fell on a bike-rider in front of the Dhemaji Press Club. The person has been identified as PT Arandhara.

In several places, trees were uprooted and houses damaged. Electric posts were also broken which has led to disruption in electricity supply in many areas.

Many roads were also blocked and vehicular movement has been disrupted in some areas.

