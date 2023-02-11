Labourer Falls from Under-Construction Building in Guwahati, Dies

One labourer died after falling from an under-construction building in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place at the construction site of Swasteek Samriddhi apartment where the labourer, identified as Sanidul Ali, hailing from Barpeta fell from eight floor of the under-construction building and died.

It is alleged that Ali fell from the building and died as there was lack of safety measures taken for the labourers working at the construction site.

The workers at the site further alleged that their contractor employed minors to work at the construction site.

Following the allegations, Jalukbari Police have launched an investigation into the matter.