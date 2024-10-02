Assam Struck by Multiple Road Accidents, 3 Dead

A severe road accident occurred in Assam's Gohpur when a speeding bike rammed into an e-rickshaw.
The force of the collision caused the e-rickshaw to topple on the road. All four passengers inside the e-rickshaw sustained serious injuries, along with the bike rider and his passenger, who are also critically injured.
The condition of one of the bike riders is reported to be extremely critical.
In another tragic incident at Choladhara Bezbaruah Chowk, Jorhat, an unidentified vehicle struck a pedestrian, killing him on the spot.
The victim has been identified as Jagadish Bezbaruah, a senior BJP worker from the area. Local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body.
Meanwhile, a shocking accident in Raidang, Moran, claimed the life of a young child, who was struck by a vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver.
The child succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The vehicle, a Santro vehicle with registration number AS 06 E 0015, fled the scene immediately after the accident, and police are in search of the driver.
In another devastating accident in Manaha Kacharigaon, Mayong, a college student was killed after being hit by a speeding bike.
The deceased identified as Nayanjyoti Medhi, was a first-year student at Mohan Bashi Das Jr College in Jhargaon.
He was walking with three friends when the bike hit him from behind. Despite being rushed to GMCH in critical condition, he succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.
In another instance, an accident on National Highway 39 in Numaligarh involved a truck carrying illegal timber.
Both the driver and the helper fled the scene immediately after the crash.
Police arrived at the scene and seized the truck, along with the vehicle’s documents and the illegal timber.