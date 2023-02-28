Assam Student Barshashree Buragohain Appears Before Golaghat Court

Barshashree Buragohain, the undergraduate student of Assam who was jailed last year appeared before the Golaghat district and sessions court on Tuesday in connection to the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

The court had asked Buragohain to appear before it today. The court has set March 16 as the next date of hearing the case.

It may be noted that Barshashree Buragohain, an undergraduate student was jailed for writing a poem supporting banned outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) on social media platform Facebook.

Barshashree Buragohain was arrested and charged under the UAPA on May 18, last year in Uriamghat in Golaghat district for her post titled 'Akou Korim Rashtra Droh' (will again rebel against the nation).

She served a jail term of 65 days in the Golaghat Jail.

The Gauhati High Court, while granting bail to Barshashree Buragohain on July 21 set certain conditions for it. Advocate Atul Dihingia, who represented Buragohain said that the high court attached three conditions while granting her bail.

According to him, Buragohain will have to be present whenever requested by the investigating officer and will have to cooperate with the investigation. Secondly, she has been prohibited from revealing facts related to the case to anyone and lastly, she cannot repeat the same act again, informed Dihingia.

A court had granted permission to Buragohain to appear in her degree exam which was held on July 16. She appeared the examination under tight security arrangements.