Assam: Student Consumes Pesticide, Ends Life After Failing HSLC Exam in Baksa

In a heartbreaking incident, a student took her own life allegedly by consuming pesticides after failing to pass the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The deceased, identified as Barsha Sarkar (16) from Moirajhar in Salbari under Baksa district, succumbed to the poison despite being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Following the devastating loss, a somber atmosphere enveloped the region, casting a pall of gloom over not only her residence but also the entire community.

The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the immense pressure and challenges faced by students during exam periods.

