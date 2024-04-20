HSLC 2024 Results: What Trends Were Observed This Year?

Analysing district-wise results for HSLC 2024

Out of the 33 districts in Assam, Chirang stood out as the best performing district where out of 6,249 candidates who appeared in the exam, 5,705 passed culminating in a pass percentage of 91.2 per cent. This was followed closely by the Nalbari district where out of 10,724 appearants, 9,456 passed with the district recording an overall pass percentage of 88.1 per cent. Dima Hasao witnessed the third best result in terms of pass percentage with 87.3 per cent as 2,778 students out of 3,182 cleared the exams.