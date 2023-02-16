Assam: Student in Pathsala Dies After Falling From Hostel Roof

A higher secondary student in Pathsala under Assam’s Bajali district has allegedly died after falling from the roof of a student's hostel.

The incident took place in the school premises itself.

The deceased has been identified as Rishita Das who hails from Baghmara in Bajali.

Sources have revealed that the incident took place while they were trying to dry their clothes on the roof.

The deceased Rishita, was in her final year of higher secondary education.

Rishita was a student of Krishna Kanta Handiqui English School in Pathsala.

Dhiren Chowdhary is the name of the man whose hostel Rishita was staying in.

In another instance, on Saturday morning last week a college student died by suicide Krishna Kanta Handiqui College in Pathsala.

Sources said that the student, whose identity was not revealed, was hanging at her hostel room inside the college premises.

The deceased was a student of grade 11.

The local police reached at the scene and started an investigation into the matter.

However, the reason behind her taking the extreme step has not come to the fore still.