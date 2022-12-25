Assam: Woman Found Dead at Pathsala Railway Station

The body of a woman was found at a railway station in Assam’s Bajali district on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place at Pathsala Railway station and the body was found inside a godown.

The deceased has been identified as Padumi Roy.

The reason behind the death of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

During the first of December, body of an executive engineer, identified as Dilip Baruah, was recovered from his quarters in Nagaon district.

It was learned that Baruah was posted as an executive engineer at Nagaon-Berhampur Irrigation Department.