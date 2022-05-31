Assam: Student Leader Killed in Road Accident

A student leader was killed in a tragic road accident at Jagiroad in Morigaon district of Assam on Monday night.

The deceased student leader has been identified as Sangking Madar, a resident of Markuchi area of Jagiroad.

Madar lost his life after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle from behind. The accident took place at Amolighat.

Madar was the regional president of the Jagiroad Tiwa Students’ Union.

Meanwhile, another person has also been grievously injured in the accident. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

