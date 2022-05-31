Thunderstorm Hits Delhi, Normal Life Disrupted

Heavy rains accompanied with gusty winds in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday afternoon caused widespread damage to property and disrupted normal life.

Several trees were uprooted bringing traffic to a standstill in several areas across the region. Many houses and vehicles on roads were damaged.

Apart from this, the finial of the historic Jama Masjid suffered damage due to the storm. According to sources, two people were injured by stones as they became loose and fell down from one of the minarets.