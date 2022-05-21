Assam Student Leader Sarat Mudoi Passes Away

Assam student leader Sarat Mudoi passed away on Saturday morning. The leader, who was actively associated with Assam movement was suffering from Cholera and died in the early hours today.

He was under treatment at a hospital in Guwahati. Mudoi left behind his wife and two sons.

His sad demise has mourned by the near and dear ones. He has also served jail term during the Assam movement. After the Assam movement, Mudoi came back to Guwahati as a permanent resident.

Mudoi’s wife is a teacher in a private institution.

His last rites will be performed today afternoon in Guwahati.