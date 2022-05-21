Amit Shah to Embark on a 2-Day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to embark on a two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday (May 21) where he will inaugurate a slew of development projects.

The union minister will land at Deomali Helipad at 11.40 AM followed by Honour by Arunachal Pradesh Police. He will then attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission, Narattom Nagar. He will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda.

The home minister will then lay the foundation of a 51-feet-statue of sage Parshuram at Wakro in Lohit district at 2.30 PM.

Later on the day Shah will attend a meeting with state BJP core group, office bearers and karyakartas.

On Sunday, he will meet social organisations and also offer puja at the Golden Pagoda near Tengapani in Namsai district.



Later, Shah will address a public meeting on Namsai general ground and launch important projects, the officials said as per a report of PTI.



The home minister will also chair a security and development review meeting with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, BRO and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation LTD (NHIDCL) personnel at Namsai and attend a banquet with them before leaving for Delhi, they added.



This would be Shah's second visit to the northeastern state as the Union home minister. He had last visited Arunachal Pradesh in February 2020 to attend the 34th statehood day celebrations.



His visit had then drawn strong objections from China which lays claims to Arunachal Pradesh.



Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh is part of the mega cross-country tour during which he has been attending several public, political and official events.

