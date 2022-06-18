Assam: Students Stage Protest Against ‘Agnipath’ Scheme

A group of students staged a protest in Raha in Nagaon district of Assam against the ‘Agnipath’ military recruitment scheme on Saturday.

The protests were staged on the national highway near Raha Chariali. The protestors termed the scheme "disastrous". The students who were preparing themselves for Army exam said that the Agnipath scheme is nothing but a design to destroy permanent jobs in the armed forces.

The students protested holding placards and protesters raising slogans against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and demanding that the army examination is conducted immediately.

Meanwhile, senior officials from Nagaon and the Raha police reached the spot and immediately dispersed the protesters from the highway.