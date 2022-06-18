NFR Cancels 10 More Trains Due to Assam Floods & ‘Agnipath’ Protests

North-East Frontier Railways (NFR) cancelled at least 10 more trains due to the ongoing protests in Bihar against the ‘Agnipath’ military recruitment scheme and the recent flood situation in Assam.

The step has been taken in view of the large scale agitation leading to damage of railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under the East Central Railway and damages caused to railway tracks due to flood waters in Lumding and Rangia divisions of Assam.

Meanwhile, some trains have been cancelled, diverted, rescheduled, short-terminated, short-originated, NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said.

NFR had cancelled 11 trains due to violent protests in Bihar and eight due to floods in Assam on Friday.

NFR has also decided to operate a special train between Dibrugarh and Lumding to facilitate movement of stranded en-route passengers. The train will run with open timing and with stoppages at all important stations.

According to official reports, the trains Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express, New Jalpaiguri–New Delhi Express, Jorhat Town–Guwahati JanShatabdi Express, New Jalpaiguri–Rajendranagar Capital Express, Katihar–Samastipur, Katihar–Barauni, Purnea–Saharsha passenger trains, Rangiya–Rangapara, Rangiya-Dekargaon, Dekargaon-Rangiya passenger trains will remain cancelled.

The Rangapara-Rangia passenger and Rangiya-Murkongselek Express trains will be short terminated at Udalguri.