Assam: Students With Financial Problems to get Assistance from AIUDF

The All India united Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief BadruddinAjmal announced that the party will extend all possible help to the students who would face financial problems in continuing higher education after passing the HSLC examination.

Ajmal in a tweet said, “Moreover٫ if anyone of these successful students who got good marks but facing financial problem in continuing the education٫ the same person should contact on this number +916900010052 All possible help would be extended.”

The party had asked the students to contact in the mobile number for financial help if needed for higher studies.

“Congratulations to all students who have cleared their HSLC examination 2022. I hope they will shine with more perfection & excellence in their next courses & will bring pride to the state & the country۔ I wish them success and achievement in their future life,” he said in another tweet.

A total of 405582 candidates appeared for HSLC final exam in Assam, of whom 229131 or 56.49% have passed.

Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur has topped the exam with 597 marks.