Sarupathar Moral Policing Case: Two Prime Accused Arrested in Golaghat

In a significant development in the Gelabil moral policing case in Sarupathar, Golaghat Police have arrested the two main accused, Ranjit Shreshtha and Shasanka Shreshtha, on Tuesday night. The arrests come five days after two minor boys were subjected to a brutal mob assault on August 1 in the Gelabil area under Sarupathar constituency, sparking statewide outrage and raising questions about political interference.

The August 1 Incident

According to reports, the two teenage boys, residents of Rengma Grant and Dighalganja, were dragged out and beaten mercilessly by a group of vigilantes, allegedly led by Ranjit and Shasanka Shreshtha. The victims were further tortured with salt and chili water, an archaic form of torment associated with custodial abuse.

One of the victims sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in Guwahati, while the other remains admitted to Golaghat Civil Hospital. Videos of the assault went viral, triggering widespread condemnation from human rights groups and civil society organizations.

Political Connections Under Spotlight

The Shreshtha brothers’ political affiliations have sparked controversy. One is believed to hold a local position in the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), while the other is linked to the BJP. Their brother, Raju Shreshtha, a BJP functionary, was also named in the FIR and surrendered before Barpathar Police at 2 AM on August 3.

So far, police have arrested eight people, including three women — Hemanta Bora, Purabi Bora, and Sushila Bora — as well as Kamal Gogoi, another alleged participant in the assault.

Assurances Amid Public Anger

Amid mounting public pressure, Sarupathar BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan visited the victims’ families on August 4, assuring that “no one, regardless of political proximity, will escape the law.” However, initial delays in action and the accused’s political clout have fueled fears of a possible cover-up.

Larger Concerns

It may be mentioned that the Gelabil case has reignited concerns about mob justice in the name of moral policing in Assam. Police sources have confirmed that more arrests are likely as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the victims’ families remain under security amid concerns of intimidation.

