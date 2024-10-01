Assam Sub-Districts Renamed To Co-Districts; ADCs To Lead Charge

The recently notified sub-districts in Assam will be renamed to co-districts with additional district commissioners acting as co-district commissioners to head the administrative responsibilities. The decision was taken during the weekly Assam cabinet meeting held on Tuesday and informed by minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.
According to Mallabaruah, the functioning of 39 co-districts will begin from October 4 and 5 in the first phase. "Each co-district will have an ADC-level officer, who will be known as co-district commissioner. Significant district-level works will now be taken up in these co-districts. People now will not have to travel far and will be able to take their public-related services in the co-district level," he said.
The co-districts will be established in all 126 constituencies of Assam gradually with 39 coming up in the first by October 4 and 5.
Mallabaruah said, "From now on, the co-district commissioners will have consequential power to oversee public-related work within the constituencies. This will lead to a major transformation in Assam's administrative setup.