Assam Sub-Districts Renamed To Co-Districts; ADCs To Lead Charge

According to Mallabaruah, the functioning of 39 co-districts will begin from October 4 and 5 in the first phase. "Each co-district will have an ADC-level officer, who will be known as co-district commissioner. Significant district-level works will now be taken up in these co-districts. People now will not have to travel far and will be able to take their public-related services in the co-district level," he said.