Assam: Sub Inspector Arrested on Bribery Charges in Nagaon

Continuing their drive against corruption, a team of the Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrested the sub inspector of the Kachua Police Station in Nagaon district of Assam for accepting bribe.
The arrested sub inspector has been identified as Anup Kataki.
Taking to twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Sub Inspector Anup Kataki of Kachua PS Nagaon has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for facilitating bail matter of the complainant.”
Earlier, the Lat Mondal of the Karimganj Sadar Circle office was arrested on August 26 for accepting bribe.
The anti-corruption cell along with the Assam Police is keeping a strict vigil to curb all kinds of corruption activities across the state. In the last few months, many state government officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribes.