Tripura CM Appeals Youths to Refrain from Substance Abuse

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed the youths of the state to take care of their health by staying away from the drugs which are highly destructive for their body.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Mukhyamantri Sustha Sishu Sustha Kishore Abhiyan (MSSKA 3.0) at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Saha said, “It makes no sense to improve our health infrastructure or introduce new and advanced treatment facilities if our next generation becomes dependent on such addictive substances. The department alone can’t do anything; it is a social battle that needs to be fought together.”

He also said, "Physical and mental condition of children really improves during childhood and adolescence. About 39 percent of population in our country are children and adolescents and the current government is working to make children and adolescents healthy."

"Under this scheme, health workers will visit each and every college and school to provide children and teenage students with free doses of health supplements. These health supplements significantly help in the growth of the students in the crucial formative years," the chief minister added.

He also directed health officials to make the students aware of the risk factors associated with drug abuse, apart from carrying out routine work.

He also appealed people to stop consuming tobacco as the state had recently recorded an alarming rise in cancer cases because of tobacco use.