Assam: Sub-Inspector of Rangia Police Station Nabbed on Bribery Charges

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Wednesday trapped and arrested red-handed a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rangia Police Station in Kamrup district on alleged bribery charges.
According to officials of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption cell, the SI (UB) identified as Ibotombi Singh of Rangia Police Station had demanded Rs. 10,000 as bribe from the complainant to meet traveling and other expenses that would be incurred for deposing as a witness in a Departmental Proceeding initiated against the complainant.
Later the SI reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 5,500. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the anti-corruption cell to take necessary legal action against SI Ibotombi Singh.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Anti-Corruption cell at Rangia Police Station where Singh was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant in the police station.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses. Finding sufficient evidence against the above public servant, Singh has been arrested.
Necessary legal follow-up action is underway into the matter.
