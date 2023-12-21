DTO, Enforcement Checker Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam's Karimganj

Meanwhile, taking to platform X, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam wrote, “Yesterday @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Abu Saleh Md Zakaria,Enforcement Checker,O/O DTO,Karimganj after he accepted bribe in conspiracy with Sahab Uddin Tapadar,I/C DTO,Karimganj for allowing free movement of complainant’s vehicles.”

“In the same trap operation, Sahab Uddin Tapadar, Enforcement Inspector and I/C DTO, District- Karimganj has also been apprehended for demanding bribe and accepting it through his subordinate, in conspiracy with him,” they further wrote.