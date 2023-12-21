DTO, Enforcement Checker Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam's Karimganj

Continuing their crusade against corrupt officials, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped and arrested red-handed two government officials on bribery charges in Karimganj district, reports said.
The accused officers have been identified as Abu Saleh Md Zakaria, an Enforcement Checker working at the office of the District Transport Office (DTO) in Karimganj, and a District Transport Officer named Sahab Uddin Tapadar.
As per reports, Abu Saleh Md Zakaria demanded and accepted bribe in conspiracy with his subordinate Sahab Uddin Tapadar for allowing free movement of the complainant’s vehicles.
The two persons were reportedly nabbed after an operation conducted by a team of the Anti-Corruption cell on Wednesday night. Tapadar was questioned by the officials of the Vigilance team for a long time. The team also searched the houses of both the arrested officials in Karimganj and Guwahati.
Meanwhile, taking to platform X, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam wrote, “Yesterday @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Abu Saleh Md Zakaria,Enforcement Checker,O/O DTO,Karimganj after he accepted bribe in conspiracy with Sahab Uddin Tapadar,I/C DTO,Karimganj for allowing free movement of complainant’s vehicles.”
“In the same trap operation, Sahab Uddin Tapadar, Enforcement Inspector and I/C DTO, District- Karimganj has also been apprehended for demanding bribe and accepting it through his subordinate, in conspiracy with him,” they further wrote.