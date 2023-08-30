Woman Cop Accused of Torturing Maid Closed to Assam Police HQs

The female police officer who was accused of torturing her househelp in Nazira has been closed to Assam Police Headquarters. This was informed by Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh on Wednesday.
The police officer has been identified as Subhalakshmi Dutta, posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo who is accused torturing her maid by pouring hot water on her body.
Taking to 'X' platform, Singh said, "Reference Nazira incident of assault of house maid - Smt Subhalakshmi Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo is closed to @assampolice Hq with immediate effect in the interest of fair investigation. Further action would be taken on receipt of Departmental enquiry being carried out by IGP NER."
It may be mentioned that after the incident came to light, a criminal case was registered against the police personnel and in addition, the Assam Police Headquarters ordered for an enquiry into the allegations leveled.
It was learned that the victim’s body bears the scars of unimaginable abuse, sparking outrage within the community.
The incident has been widely criticized by several questioning the safety of the individuals under the ones who have the responsibility of protecting us.