Assam: Suspected Cow Thief Critical After Brutal Assault by Irate Mob

An irated mob allegedly brutally thrashed a youth on suspicion of being a cow thief in Assam's Rupohihat, sources said.
According to sources, on Wednesday night, the youth was caught red-handed while attempting to steal a cow from the house of Atul Mandal, a resident of Rupohihat's Laukhuwa. The furious crowd quickly gathered and launched a vicious attack on the youth.
The incident was also recorded on camera, showing the intensity of the mob's assault.
The thief has been identified as Mehedi Alam, a resident of Kathpara No. 10, sources added.
Meanwhile, the Ambagan police arrived at the scene and rescued the severely injured thief from the enraged crowd. The victim was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment and is currently battling for his life in the ICU at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.