Assam: Financial Fraud Suspect Freed from Police Custody by Mob

In a dramatic turn of events at Amtala market on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Katigorah, Cachar district, a group of agitated individuals forcibly took away a financial fraud suspect from police custody.
The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when a police team led by ASI Uttam Sinha of Katigorah police station was investigating a case involving a financial fraud of Rs 50,000.
According to reports, the suspect identified as Giyas Uddin was apprehended by the police at Amtala market. However, tensions flared when Uddin's relatives and supporters became agitated. They forcibly snatched Uddin from the police car, leading to chaos at the scene.
During the commotion, the supporters of Giyas Uddin attempted to assault Kausar Uddin, the complainant who had accompanied the police. The situation escalated to the point where the police had to withdraw from the area, taking Kausar Uddin with them for safety. Subsequently, the mob targeted and beat Kausar Uddin’s brother, who was left behind in the turmoil.
ASI Uttam Sinha confirmed the incident, explaining that Kausar Uddin from Kalain Lakhipur had lodged a complaint against Giyas Uddin, accusing him of defrauding ₹50,000. Despite the police's efforts to maintain control, the intervention by the agitated crowd resulted in the suspect being forcibly removed from their custody.
Sources informed that the current situation remains under investigation as Cachar police seek to address the breakdown of law and order in the area.