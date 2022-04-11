Noted Assamese Poet Nilmani Phookan Receives Jnanpith Award

Noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan, who was awarded with the highest literary honour 'Jnanpith Award' in December, last year, received the award at a function at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday.

This is the third time that someone from Assam has received the Jnanpith Award.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the award to the renowned poet.

Notably, the awards were presented for the first time in Assam.

The award has been conferred to the author for his lifetime contribution in literature. Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya and Mamoni Raisom Goswami had won the award before him.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma shared a moment from the event. He wrote, "Sharing a memorable moment from this evening’s Jnanpith Award, 2021 distribution ceremony where Kabya Rishi Nilmani Phookan recites a few thought-provoking lines from one of his creations."