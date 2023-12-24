Assam: Suspected ULFA-I Cadre Injured in Police Firing

In yet another incident, a youth in Assam's Sivasagar district was brutally wounded after the police allegedly open fire, reports said.
The firing incident reportedly occurred at the Konwarpur area of Sivasagar on Saturday night.
The youth has been identified as Pallab Jyoti Gogoi, sources informed. He is a resident of Bikrampur Chariali, reports said.
The police opened fire on him on suspicions of being a carde of the militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I). Gogoi is currently undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).
This is the second firing incident which took place just hours after the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh stated that any person willing to join or support any terrorist group banned by the government will be arrested and prosecuted according to law.
Earlier today, three youths identified as Biswanath Buragohain; Manoj Buragohain; and Nabin Neog sustained grievous bullet injuries after the police allegedly opened fire on them at Dirak in Tinsukia district.
Reports further said that the three youths sustained bullet injuries on their legs. They were initially admitted at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital, however, later they were shifted to the AMCH for advanced medical treatment, reports added.