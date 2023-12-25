Assam: Suspected ULFA-I Member Shot By Cops at Baihata Chariali

A youth was shot and injured by police on suspicion of being an alleged member of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district on Sunday night.
The incident took place in Salmara area at Baihata Chariali and the youth in question sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, rendering him immobile.
The youth has been identified as one Pranjal Das. It is however unclear how the situation escalated and the circumstances that prompted the police to open fire at him.
Following the incident, the youth was admitted to a local hospital for medical attention.
Earlier yesterday, three youths sustained bullet injuries after the police allegedly opened fire at them in Assam's Tinsukia district over suspicions of joining the banned militant outfit (ULFA-I).
The firing incident is suspected to have occurred at Dirak in Kakopathar locality of Assam's Tinsukia district, sources said.
The youths have been identified as Biswanath Buragohain, a resident of Sadiya; Manoj Buragohain of Nizarapara; and Nabin Neog of Milan Nagar, sources further informed.
Reports further said that the three youths sustained bullet injuries on their legs. They were initially admitted at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital, however, later they were shifted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for advanced medical treatment, reports added.
Notably, this incident comes just hours after the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh shared a post through social media platform 'X' stating that any person willing to join or support any terrorist group banned by the government will be arrested and prosecuted according to law. He also warned people to be careful while writing about banned organizations on social media.