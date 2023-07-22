Assam: Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital to be Transformed to 50-Bedded City Model Hospital

Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Saturday inspected the Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital in Nalbari which is set to be inaugurated in a month.
During his visit to the hospital, the minister engaged in discussions with Dr. Manoj Choudhary, the Executive Director of National Health Mission (NHM) and other officials from the District Health department.
The focus of the discussion was to revamp the hospital into a state-of-the-art 50-bedded Swahid Mukunda Kakati City Model Hospital while retaining its name.
The upgraded facility aims to provide cutting-edge healthcare services, catering to all citizens' needs and ensuring the best healthcare facilities available.
Jayanta Malla Baruah expressed optimism that these initiatives would lead to significant improvements in health and wellness for all residents.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, he wrote, “With the cutting-edge healthcare facilities, this hospital will cater to all the healthcare needs of the citizens by providing best healthcare facilities. I am optimistic that these diligent efforts will help us embark on this transformative journey towards better health and wellness for all.”